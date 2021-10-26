Succession Renewed for Season 4 at HBO!

The Roy will be scheming for another season at HBO.

The premium cabler has renewed the Emmy® winning drama series Succession for a fourth season, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

​​Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series kicked off its nine-episode third season October 17, with new episodes debuting Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

New episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max.

Succession Season 3 Episode 1 drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

“With each season of SUCCESSION, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

The beloved series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

The series’ second season won a total of seven Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series.

"The latest season finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall," according to the logline.

"After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future."

"Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world."

The current cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Justine Lupe.

The cast also includes David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova also star.

With seven episodes of the current season to go, there will be a string of big turns. Nothing ever stays the same on this show.

What are you most excited about in the coming episodes?

Are you happy about the renewal?

Succession continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.