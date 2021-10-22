Supergirl Series Finale to Feature Epic Battle, Wedding, & More!

The Girl of Steel's story is coming to a close.

The CW has dropped plot details for the double-episode series finale of Supergirl, and it sounds out of this world.

The first hour is called "The Last Gauntlet" and finds Supergirl and her friends trying to save a loved one from the clutches of Nyxly and Lex.

"In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer)," the logline teases.

"An unlikely ally steps in to help the team," it continues, but who could this mystery character be?

We have no clue, but wouldn't it be fun if we got to see Clark helping his cousin save the world one last time?

We can hope!

Then again, the logline for the finale includes Tyler Hoechlin's name as one of the stars!

The series finale is appropriately titled "Kara" and will feature a lot more twists and turns.

"In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good," the synopsis continues.

"Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle."

The final episode will also mark the returns of Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood, so yeah, this is going to be a crazy episode that concludes the series.

News of the end of Supergirl broke last year, well ahead of the sixth season debut.

Anything is possible with the Arrowverse, so we will likely see these characters in some capacity again.

Chyler Leigh is set to be a part of the forthcoming The Flash: Armageddon five-episode arc, starring alongside Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Kat McNamara (Mia), and many other favorites.

