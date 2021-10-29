Superman & Lois: Jenna Dewan to Reprise Supergirl Role

Jenna Dewan is headed back to the Arrowverse.

The actress, who appeared on Supergirl Season 1 as Lucy Lane, has been tapped to recur on Superman & Lois Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the exciting news.

This will also mark the first time Lois and Lucy will be sharing the screen, so it will be fun to see what the two Lane sisters will get up to.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover had stratospheric effects on the Arrowverse, so who knows what the relationship between Lucy and Lois will be like.

Dewan was a part of the Supergirl cast when it was still on CBS, so it's been a long time since fans have seen the character.

Dewan followed Supergirl up with roles on The Resident, Soundtrack, and The Rookie.

While there is usually strong connective tissue between the shows set in the Arrowverse, Superman & Lois has so far only had one character crossover.

David Ramsey appeared as John Diggle in an episode in the back half of the season.

Superman & Lois touched down on The CW's schedule earlier this year and emerged as a ratings success story.

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said when the series was renewed.

“We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Superman & Lois focuses on Clark and Lois as they try to raise two teenage sons in Smallville.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark, Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois, while Jordan Elsass is on board as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, and Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing.

The cast also includes Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger (aka “Captain Luthor”), Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.