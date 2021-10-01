Superman & Lois to Stage Teen Wolf Reunion on Season 2 as Ian Bohen Joins Cast

We got news of a Teen Wolf movie last week, and now we have confirmation that two of its stars will be reuniting before the movie even premieres.

According to Deadline, Ian Bohen has joined the cast of Superman & Lois Season 2, where he will star alongside Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Clark Kent.

The outlet teases that Bohen will take on the role of Lt. Mitch Anderson, the new person in charge of the DOD following Samuel Lane's exit.

"His worldview divides into two types – those you serve and those who serve you," according to the outlet.

"He doesn’t like that Superman exists outside that paradigm and tries to bring the Man of Steel under his authority officially."

This is especially exciting because Hoechlin played Derek Hale on Teen Wolf, and Bohen played his uncle, Peter Hale.

If you watch Teen Wolf online, you know they butted heads on quite a few occasions, so maybe the actors are always fated to play people on opposing forces.

Then again, maybe Superman & Lois will surprise us, and they'll find a way to work together for the good of the people.

Bohen and Hoechlin departed Teen Wolf well ahead of its series finale, so the chances of them returning for the recently announced Paramount+ movie are slim.

The announcement of the project's existence took many by surprise last week, but much of the cast has been vocal about reprising the roles in recent years.

As for Superman & Lois, it took off with bumper ratings for The CW earlier this year and landed a quick renewal for Season 2.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, and Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing.

Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing also star.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.