Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Midnight Train to Royston

Did the ending make you want to swear like Roy Kent?

That's the thing about tragedy.

You know it's coming, and it still hurts like hell when it happens.

Before discussing Nate's betrayal, let's take stock of the bigger picture. Unlike Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, which made some storytelling choices stronger in hindsight, earlier decisions weaken Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11.

Richmond is one win away from promotion.

This should be exciting news, not baffling. But, seriously, how did the team come this close to promotion?

Yes, there has been significant improvement since Roy joined the coaching staff, but it wasn't mentioned if the wins were enough to overcome the earlier draws and losses.

Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 10 made a promotion back to the Premier League Richmond's mission statement, but it seemed to have gotten lost as the show turned its attention elsewhere.

Where are we at with cloning these days, by the way? Them Scottish folks have been quiet on that front for a while, which means we gotta be close, right? Ted

Suddenly mentioning Richmond is within reach of promotion shines a spotlight on how much an afterthought the plotline has been.

It's kind of a given Richmond needs to be promoted because otherwise, Ted Lasso runs the risk of repeating itself.

However, as executed, the promotion doesn't seem well earned.

If there had been more throwaway lines about Richmond's progress towards promotion earlier, it wouldn't seem so jarring to hear the team is closing in on their goal.

There's a similar issue with the business-oriented storylines.

We've seen Keeley at her job. She's good at it, but what exactly has she done to merit a Vanity Fair photoshoot?

If we saw her successfully negotiating for Bantr to be Richmond's primary sponsor after the Dubai Air protest, for instance, it would be much more apparent why she caught Vanity Fair's attention.

If there was a greater focus and more connection among the business plotlines: the aftermath of the Dubai Air protest, Keeley's rise in the business world, and Edwin's offer to buy out Sam's contract, and it was spread throughout the season, the photoshoot and Edwin subplots would make for more satisfying stories.

Maybe it would have balanced better if Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 was more satisfying on a standalone level, as the show typically is.

Instead, it feels very much like the first part of a two-parter.

The only storyline to have any real resolution was Ted and Sharon's, and even then, it's debatable if it's finished. Sharon gets a good send-off. This might be the last we see of her, but it might not.

Rebecca: Now we're in a bit of a limbo situation.

Rebecca: Now we're in a bit of a limbo situation.

Ted: Great party game, horrible relationship status.

It wouldn't be surprising if Ted went to her for advice on handling Nate, and maybe he left to do so after responding to the text messages from Trent Crimm, The Independent.

However, it's just as likely for Ted to seek out Beard or Rebecca in this instance.

Sharon is a mentor figure, and storytelling logic dictates mentors must leave the stage, so the heroes face the villains independently.

Assuming this isn't her last appearance, she may be observing from afar and not directly involved in what goes down.

Regardless, let's hope she comes back for Ted Lasso Season 3. There are more stories to tell about her and more to explore between her and Ted.

The Ted and Sharon scenes weren't the only enjoyable moments.

Do you know how hard it is to get grown men to learn choreography? Ted

The scene of Keeley and Roy confessing to what transpired between themselves and Nate, Miss Bowen, and Jamie during the photoshoot stands out.

To see them so quiet and poised while their world is rocked knocks you over in a way that wouldn't be possible if they had reacted explosively, as they typically do.

Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein do fantastic work. Everything -- their tone, body language, and facial expressions -- is restrained, yet you still know exactly what's going in their heads.

Goldstein's chemistry with Brendan Hunt is just as good.

One of the best consequences of Roy joining the coaching staff has been the rapport between Roy and Beard.

Their scenes together are always funny, and it makes sense for them to understand each other so well.

Beard: Your eyebrows aren't crazy.

Roy: Thank you.

Your eyebrows aren't crazy.

In contrast to the promotion and business storylines, Nate's turn to the Dark Side has been very carefully plotted.

Nate's scenes do an excellent job of calling back to all things eating away from him: his need to be the boss, his attention-seeking, his jealousy over Roy, and the mockery over Ted buying him a suit.

Nick Mohammed does a great job of showing Nate reaching his breaking point, and Jason Sudeikis does a great job reacting to it.

Ted can't easily forgive Nate the way he forgave Rebecca last season. They need to have it out, and it needs to be epic.

Everything about the team rehearsing the *NSYNC "Bye, Bye, Bye" is adorable and funny, as scenes with the team generally are.

The team scenes are the best reminders of what Richmond stands to lose in the days to come.

Over to you, TV Fanatics!

How will Ted Skywalker fare when he confronts Darth Nate?

Were you surprised to hear Richmond is one win away from promotion?

Hit the comments below.

