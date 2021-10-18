The Baby-Sitters Club's Kyndra Sanchez Discusses Taking Over the Role of Dawn Schafer

Kyndra Sanchez is a multi-talented actor, model, singer, musician, and athlete. She is currently starring as Dawn Schafer in the second season of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club. She replaced Xochitl Gomez, who had scheduling conflicts.

She most recently was seen in the Netflix feature film Finding O’Hana, in the Nickelodeon animated series Santiago of the Seas, and in the music video, ‘I Wrote My Way Out,’ by acclaimed artists Nas, Dave East, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Aloe.

TV Fanatic talked to Kyndra about taking over the role Dawn, her favorite storylines, and how she’s connected with her castmates.

Hi Kyndra. Welcome to the BSC. How are you enjoying playing Dawn Schaefer in Season 2?

It’s been a dream come true! Getting to do what I love with the people I now call my best friends is truly incredible. Dawn and I are very similar, so it was easy to tap into the role!

Had you read the Baby-Sitters books before joining the Netflix series?

I am an avid reader. I loved the books! I read some of them and enjoyed them very much.

What were some of your favorite storylines in the books? What have been some of your favorite storylines in the Netflix series so far?

In the series, it shows how Dawn navigates having anxiety. I think this is really important because it shows that everyone struggles with something, and that’s okay. If you’ve seen season one, Dawn was always all good with everything.

But she ends up bottling her emotions until one day she explodes. This demonstrates that it’s important to focus on your mental health and to reach out to close ones for help.

In what ways are you like Dawn, and in what ways are you different?

Dawn and I are similar in many ways. We both deeply care about people, animals, and the environment. Like Dawn, I use my voice to advocate for causes that are close to my heart. From what people tell me, I’m a good friend and I love to help. I am also a spiritual person like Dawn!!

We also both love plants, crystals, and fashion. There were days on set where I would wear my regular clothing and people would have mistaken it for Dawn’s wardrobe!! I would say Dawn and I are different because it doesn’t mention she plays music and does any sports.

I do varsity gymnastics and boxing, as well as playing the guitar and piano.

I always loved when Dawn and Mary Anne’s parents got married, and the two of them became stepsisters. However, the series changed it from the books. What did you think of this update?

I think it really brought a comedic feel to it, and I really enjoyed that. It was tons of fun filming the scenes where Mary Anne and I were completely shocked that each of our parents would not get married right away. But we just have to wait and see! Crossing fingers for a third season;)!

How have you and Malia Baker formed such a believable friendship and sisterly bond on-screen?

We instantly just clicked from the start. We bonded over sustainable fashion, books, and so much more. We have so much in common, and it was so great working with her. I now call her my best friend.

What storylines or book titles would you like them to cover for Dawn in the future?

I would love for Dawn’s dad to come visit her in Stoneybrook! Her dad and brother live in California, and Dawn often mentions in the books and the series how she misses them so dearly. So it would be really heartwarming to see them together for a while!

What are some fun BTS moments you and your castmates have shared?

There was a prank pulled on Malia and me on set. Sophie scared us in the tunnel scene with her clown costume, and we both yelped and jumped. It was truly the most hilarious moment.

