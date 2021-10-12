The Bear: FX Orders Comedy Starring Shameless' Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White has booked his return to the small screen.

The Bear, a half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant, has been picked up to series, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX.

The series from FX Productions will premiere in 2022.

The Bear is executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), and Josh Senior.

The Bear features White starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Grad.

“The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate, and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

“We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world,” said Calo. “And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writer’s room.”

The news keeps White in Chicago, the setting of Shameless, which the actor is coming off an 11-season run on.

Showtime announced last year it would be ending the beloved series, and while the finale had zero closure, it left many wondering what became of the characters.

Maybe Lip became a chef in another life!

FX has not given much away about the premise, but we're sure they're saving it for when we get a first look!

The series order comes just weeks after the cabler picked up the Emma Corrin led The Retreat, and the Steve Carrell led The Patient.

