The Expanse to Wrap Six Season Run on Amazon in December

Are you ready for the end of The Expanse?

Amazon Prime Video announced that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of the hit sci-fi drama will premiere Friday, December 10.

The announcement was made by the cast and executive producers during the series' panel at New York Comic Con's Metaverse, which is now available to stream on NYCC's website.

The first episode of Season Six will premiere on December 10, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic series finale episode on January 14, 2022.

The six-episode season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, and is produced by Alcon Television Group.

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars.

As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict.

Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what's left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

Series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for the most epic season yet.

The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict.

The crew of the Rocinante - an illegally salvaged warship - stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity's path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.

The series is ending on its own terms, three seasons after being canceled by Syfy.

It is rare for a show to cheat death, but The Expanse returned on Amazon with more awe-inspiring visuals, tighter storytelling, and everything we loved about the initial seasons.

What are your thoughts on the conclusion?

Check out the trailer below.

