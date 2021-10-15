The Flash: Rick Cosnett Set to Return!

The Flash Season 8 will stage an epic team-up with several superheroes across the Arrowverse.

That much we've known for a while now.

Now, TV Line is reporting that Rick Cosnett has been locked in to appear in a guest-starring capacity.

The outlet revealed that Cosnett will appear as part of a flashback episode.

The actor had previously teased a his return on social media with a photo and the following caption:

Cosnett followed up his post with a new image with a new caption, revealing his involvement on The Flash Season 8.

Cosnett played Eddie Thawne on The Flash Season 1, but the character was killed off during The Flash Season 1, but he has had appearances since.

It was previously reported that The Flash will begin its eighth season with a five-episode Armageddon arc that will bring in several members of the Arrowverse.

Javicia Leslie will be stopping by as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.

On top of that, Tom Cavanagh will be back as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, while Neal McDonough will be stepping back into the villainous role of Damien Darhk.

The news at the time was especially exciting because both Black Lightning and Arrow are over, so it will be exciting to see what happened to the characters in the time since.

McNamara was set to lead a spinoff titled Green Arrow & the Canaries, but the network dragged its feet on a pickup, before ultimately deciding against a full-fledged series.

As for what brings all of these heroes to Central City, we have the logline:

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world."

"But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

Flash EP Eric Wallace said the project will feature “some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever.

“There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes."

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace continued.

“It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Hit the comments.

The Flash Season 8 is set to begin Tuesday, November 16 at 8/7c.

