The Game: Paramount+ Drops Promo for Upcoming Reboot

The Game will be back in session later this year.

Paramount+ today released the teaser trailer and art for the new series.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

The series stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) as sports agent Tasha Mack, Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) as footballer Malik Wright, Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts.

The cast also includes Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend, and Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

The Game is executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (Girlfriends) and Tom Russo (Black-ish) of Grammnet NH Productions.

Kevin Bray (Insecure) will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season.

“Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, ‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+.

The Game returns on November 11.

The Game returns on November 11.

