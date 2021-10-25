The Good Doctor Twist: Who's Out?

The revolving door that is the cast of ABC's The Good Doctor continues to spin.

According to TV Line, the latest departing star is Osvaldo Benavides.

The news is somewhat surprising when you consider Benavides was only elevated to series regular a few months ago.

Given the shocking nature of the casting announcement, details are being kept under wraps until the actor's final episode airs.

Benavides was upped to series regular ahead of The Good Doctor Season 5, and just one week after his character, Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, arrived on the series.

Mateo emerged as a new love interest for Lim.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with Mateo arriving at the hospital after being hired on a probationary period.

For a show recently entering its fifth season, it has featured a lot of cast turnover over the years.

It all started when Chuku Modu and Beau Garrett exited as series regulars following The Good Doctor Season 1.

They did appear after those seasons, but only in guest-starring roles.

Tamlyn Tomita bowed out as a series regular during The Good Doctor Season 2, while original star Nicholas Gonzalez was written out at the close of The Good Doctor Season 3.

Jasika Nicole also ended her run on the show at the end of the same season.

Fellow original star Antonia Thomas announced her exit ahead of the conclusion of The Good Doctor Season 4.

ABC has yet to confirm the exit of Benavides, but it's becoming difficult to get invested in the stories on the show if we keep losing series regulars.

The drama did bump Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson to series regulars for the current season to help fill the void following the recent wave of exits.

Freddie Highmore leads the cast of The Good Doctor. Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Paige Spara, Will Yun Lee, and Fiona Gubelmann also star.

The series recently launched its fifth season on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

It is currently averaging 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- down 30% in the demo vs. last season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.