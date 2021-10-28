The OC: Adam Brody Dashes Reboot Hopes

The TV industry has been rebooting shows for years, and while many fans are holding out hope for the return of The OC, one of its stars doesn't believe it will happen.

Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen on all four seasons of the former FOX primetime soap, reunited with co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to talk about the show.

Bilson and Clarke launched a podcast earlier this year titled "Welcome to The OC, B---es!" and they recap episodes of the show while talking about their time on the show.

The possibility of a reboot was talked about and Brody doesn't seem to think viewers would connect with a new iteration of the drama.

"I kind of don't think it can be done because socially we're in a different place and we're in a more conscious place," Brody declared.

"While The O.C. claims to be — in a similar sense as a Gossip Girl — while it would sort of say it's a critique, it's not. It's a celebration — it's a celebration of affluence in my opinion."

"For me, in a post-Donald Trump America to go, 'Let's go back to Orange County,' I feel like you have to have a real reckoning politically and socially, and is that what people want to see with this show? I don't know," Brody continued.

"And is there a way to do both? There is, I suppose, but in my eyes, I probably want to torch it more than the fans would want."

It makes sense, but some of the stars of the show have been vocal about revisiting the universe of the show.

While Brody does not appear to be down for a reboot, he and his co-stars did speak fondly about their time together.

You taught me how to act well," Bilson said.

"You made it so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of do whatever I wanted and go for it... I want to say thank you, because it just brings that all up," the Summer Roberts actress added.

"I was like, 'Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.'"

"What a lovely thing to say," Brody replied.

"Hey, it was my pleasure and it was such a joy."

