The Rookie Bans 'Live' Weapons From Set Following Halyna Hutchins Tragedy: "Any Risk Is Too Much Risk"

ABC's The Rookie is banning "live" weapons from the set.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed the news in a staff memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” the memo reads.

“There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.”

The announcement comes hours after Halyna Hutchins died. The director of photography died Thursday from injuries sustained while working on the movie Rust.

A prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin struck Hutchins, as well as director Joel Souza.

Hutchins died shortly after being airlifted to the hospital. She was 42.

“The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souz,” the memo reads.

Baldwin, meanwhile, broke his silence earlier today following the devastating loss of Halyna Hutchins.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Production company Rust Movie Productions LLC released a statement following the fatality.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the company wrote.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation.

"We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic loss.

The Rookie airs Sundays on ABC at 10 p.m.

