The Walking Dead World Beyond Exclusive Clip: A Risky Plan

Will everyone be able to fool the CRM?

On The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 5, the gang enacts a dangerous plan to all reunite down the line.

Unfortunately for them, it won't be easy.

The CRM has proven to be a formidable force, and if the mysterious company gets wind of everyone taking part in this plan, it could lead to death and destruction.

"As a dangerous plan is put into motion, more revelations come to light," reads the logline.

We have an exclusive clip from the pivotal installment, and it shows everyone trying to make sense of what they have to do.

There are so many variables with such a mission, especially when you have wildcards like Percy, who would let his emotions get the better of him.

Asha and Indira are both vocal about the possibility of the Perimeter, saying they found everyone.

It would be an excellent way to prove their allegiance to the CRM, but it's also possible Elizabeth will not buy the story.

Elizabeth will find out about Huck and Hope's journey beyond the CRM to meet up with everyone before long, which could result in the Perimeter being decimated.

We still don't know Elizabeth's true motives, but we know she was happy enough for her daughter's bones to be broken to immerse herself into a community, so there's no telling what she'd do.

The series is raising the stakes as we approach the series finale. It's hard to believe we only have six episodes left, but the pace has been great this season.

It has been nice to know the series is building towards a conclusion. It has allowed the plots to move along and the characters to develop.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The episode airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on AMC. It is available to stream now on AMC+.

