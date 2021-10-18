Titans Renewed for Season 4!

Dick Grayson and his band of superheroes will have a lot more crime-fighting to do on HBO Max.

The hit drama has officially been picked up for Season 4.

The renewal became official during DC Fandome over the weekend.

Anna Diop and Joshua Orpin - Titans

The series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong.

In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

The cast this season has included Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch.

Masking Fear - Titans Season 3 Episode 6

Moving the action to Gotham full-time has resulted in a much darker series, pushing all of the characters in new directions -- some to the dark side.

If you keep up to speed with my Titans reviews, you know I've mostly enjoyed this season, but there are some issues that need to be ironed out during the fourth season.

HBO Max has also dropped a first look at the season finale and it shows everyone scrambling because of Crane's latest act of terror on the town.

Fortunately, this reign of terror should be ironed out on the finale.

Dick Questions Barbara - Titans Season 3 Episode 6

Titans began its life on DC Universe alongside Doom Patrol, and both series now live on HBO Max.

Doom Patrol also recently snagged a fourth-season renewal, but HBO Max did not comment on the heavily rumored Red Hood spinoff featuring Curran Walters.

Rumors have run rampant in recent months that the streamer was about to give Walters his own spinoff, and if it was the case, surely it would have been announced at DC Fandome.

Then again, maybe they're reserving the announcement until after the third season wraps.

A New Friend - Titans Season 3 Episode 6

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you digging Titans Season 3, or do you think it should end?

Hit the comments below, and check out the clip.

