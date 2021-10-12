Tom Bergeron Sheds Light on Dancing With the Stars Firing: I Knew It Was Coming!

It has been well over a year since Dancing With the Stars fired both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Bergeron has been open about the ouster, but he got even more candid about it on Bob Saget's Here for You podcast.

The star has said that he could see the writing on the wall as far back as Summer 2019 -- a year before he was fired.

He explained that there were changes behind the scenes of the show, “and those people and I did not see eye-to-eye about how best to present the show," he explained.

Bergeron felt like the show should have been veering away from controversial political personalities because the show should be “an oasis, for two hours every week, from all of the nonsense and the divisiveness going on right now, and let’s not put political people in there.”

Sean Spicer was added to the cast, and Bergeron was shocked because he thought the producers were in agreement that politics should be kept away from the show.

This is not the first time Bergeron has spoken out about Spicer's casting, with him airing his thoughts on Twitter at the time of the casting.

“We differed on that, I was public about that, and I don’t think that sat well with the producer or the network,” Bergeron told Saget.

Tom explained that the show had changed and that it was "not the show that I loved."

While he's no longer a part of the show, which is now hosted by Tyra Banks, Bergeron feels like the show was great for the vast majority of his time hosting it.

“I want people to still watch it and support [the cast and crew] and understand that, sure, it’s different, but there’s still very, very talented people who are going to be on your screens,” he said.

“I wasn’t surprised that was my last season, so there was no blue period. Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody.”

The series did experience a ratings bump as the show aimed to overhaul some things that were not working.

But for many, the show has been forever changed. It may have brought in a new bunch of viewers, but many longtime fans have stopped watching.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.