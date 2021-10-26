TV Ratings: All American Returns Steady, 4400 Premieres Low

The CW continued to roll out its fall programming Monday night with the return of All American and the debut of 4400.

All American Season 4 Episode 1 had 652,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

The series was down from last season's premiere (1 million/0.4 rating) but on par with its previous average.

All American has proven to be a show people like to watch on their own terms, so this is a very healthy return.

4400, meanwhile, kicked off with 535,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Given the promotion and the fact it is a reboot of a popular show, the network probably expected a bit better.

The true test will be in how it performs on-demand and in the weeks to come.

Dancing With the Stars took a hit, dropping to 4.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Good Doctor closed out the night for ABC at 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice picked up some steam to reach 6.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Ordinary Joe (2.7 million/0.4 rating) inched up in total viewers but was steady in the demo.

The Big Leap managed 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating on FOX out of a Masked Singer special (2.1 million/0.4 rating)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.