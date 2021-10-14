TV Ratings: CSI Revival Remains Low, The Conners Rises

The ratings are in and the CSI revival may not be long for this world.

The second episode of the revival managed 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It slipped in total viewers but was steady in the demo -- that's a positive.

Survivor, meanwhile, inched down a tenth in the demo, delivering 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Tough as Nails also dipped tenth, attracting 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Batwoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) moved to their new nights on par with their results at the end of their previous seasons.

The true measure of success on this network is in how the shows perform digitally.

There was nothing unusual to report for NBC, with Chicago Med (6.7 million/0.8 rating), Fire (7.1 million/0.8 rating), and PD (5.9 million/0.7 rating) all at the same levels as their week ago numbers.

ABC's The Goldbergs (3.1 million/0.6 rating) and Home Economics (2 million/0.3 rating) were both steady, but The Wonder Years (2.6 million/0.5 rating), The Conners 3.4 million/0.6 rating), and A Million Little Things (1.9 million/0.3 rating) perked up a tenth each.

The Masked Singer(4.3 million/0.9 rating) and Alter Ego (2.3 million/0.4 rating) were both steady for FOX.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.