TV Ratings: CSI Stabilizes, Chicago Fire and Survivor Dip

It was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks.

The reboot of CSI finally stabilized for CBS, drawing 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating.

These numbers are soft, but it's possible the show could have a strong digital footprint.

Survivor came down a bit for CBS opposite the World Series.

It had 5 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Tough as Nails managed 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.6 million/0.7 rating) and PD (5.5 million/0.7 rating) were both steady.

Chicago Fire (6.6 million/0.7 rating), meanwhile, ticked down a tenth.

Legends of Tomorrow (540,000 viewers/0.1 rating) celebrated its 100th episode by rising a bit in total viewers.

Batwoman (0.4 million/0.1 rating) took a tumble in total viewers but was steady in the demo.

ABC had a mostly steady night with The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, and AMLT at their typical levels.

The Conners, however, took a hit after a small hiatus.

Over on FOX, The World Series Game 2 attracted 8.9 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.