TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Has Grim Debut, AMLT Goes Lower

Looks like viewers did not miss CSI as much as CBS hoped.

The highly-anticipated limited series revival, CSI: Vegas, kicked off with 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The network probably expected better from a format that was, at one time, the most popular in the world.

There's really no room for slippage here, but it is possible the show could emerge as a success on streaming.

Time will tell.

Earlier in the night for CBS, Survivor managed 5.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- enough to lead the night in the demo.

Tough as Nails returned at 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med perked up to 6.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Chicago Fire was steady at 7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Chicago P.D. slipped to 5.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Goldbergs on ABC (3.2 milluon/0.6) was up.

The Wonder Years (2.4 million/0.5) and The Conners (3.1 million/0.5) were both steady.

Home Economics (1.9 million/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.7 million/0.2 rating) both hit new lows for the network.

The CW's Riverdale (0.4 million/0.1 rating) and In the Dark (0.3 million/0.1 rating) both spiked in total audience with their finales.

Both shows have been renewed.

What did you watch on the night?

Did you expect CSI to return to so low?

Are you watching shows live?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.