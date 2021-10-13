TV Ratings: La Brea Stabilizes, New Amsterdam Rises

NBC is having a decent time with its new fall shows so far.

Just one day after Ordinary Joe picked up some steam, La Brea has stabilized.

The latest episode of the Natalie Zea-led drama managed 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- identical to last week's numbers.

The series is holding 75% of its lead-in from The Voice (6.3 million/0.8 rating) in the demo.

NBC closed the night with New Amsterdam, which inched up a tenth to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

A special Tuesday edition of Dancing With the Stars managed 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The show may be down, but when everything on broadcast is collapsing, well, it's not that bad.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.4 million/0.7 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.4 million/0.6 rating) ticked up, while International (5.4 million/0.5 rating) was steady.

Airing all three shows on the same night is working.

The Resident was steady as a rock for FOX, managing 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Our Kind of People continued on a steady note at 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Stargirl continued with 572,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while Supergirl (377,000/0.1 rating) lost ground in total viewers, but was steady in the demo.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.