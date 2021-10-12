TV Ratings: NCIS Hits Series Lows for Mark Harmon's Final Episode

It might be wise for CBS to consider the future of NCIS.

Mark Harmon exited on NCIS Season 19 Episode 4, and the news was not revealed ahead of time.

Now, Monday's episode managed 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo -- a new series low.

Many believe the series will not be worth watching without Gibbs, so it will be exciting to see how the show holds up in the coming weeks.

NCIS: Hawaii, meanwhile, stopped dropping in the demo but came down another 400,000 viewers to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series has already been picked up for the full season.

Earlier on the night for CBS, The Neighborhood (5.1 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.9 million/0.5 rating) were on par with their season averages.

The Voice managed 6.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, steady week-to-week.

Ordinary Joe (3 million/0.5 rating), meanwhile, bounced back, rising to match its premiere in the demo and surging quite a bit in total viewers.

The series defeated NCIS: Hawaii and The Good Doctor in the demo.

FOX's 9-1-1 (5 million/0.8 rating) was steady as a rock, while The Big Leap (1.3 million/0.3 rating) inched up a tenth.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars came down another tenth to 4.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The show is still dropping!

The Good Doctor settled for 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo. The numbers may seem on the low side, but it is beating the other 10 p.m. dramas on ABC.

That will count for something when it comes to renewal time.

The CW's Roswell, New Mexico went out with 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating across two hours.

The series is set to return next year for a fourth season.

