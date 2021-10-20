TV Ratings: The Resident Rises, Queens Premieres Low

With many shows dropping every week, The Resident is proving to be a reliable performer for FOX.

The latest episode of the medical drama had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- rising to a season-high in audience.

Our Kind of People, meanwhile, was up a bit in total viewers, but steady in the demo.

The freshman drama had 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. Unless the show is a big hit in delayed viewing, it will not get a backorder.

Over on NBC, The Voice dropped quite a bit to 6.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

La Brea, meanwhile, held up, hitting 5 million total viewers (for the third straight week!), but the show inched down a tenth in the demo.

As previously reported, the series is a huge hut in delayed viewing, so it will be around for a while yet.

New Amsterdam took a hit in the 10 p.m. hour against stiffer competition. The series had 3.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The Bachelorette on ABC returned for its second season in the same year to its lowest-rated and least-watched premiere to date.

Michelle Young's second chance at love kicked off with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down 30% from June's previous debut.

Queens launched at 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- not a good start, but it could have been worse.

Most shows on broadcast these days appear to be stuck in the 0.3-0.5 range, so it could survive.

The CW's Stargirl (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Supergirl (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both steady as a rock.

