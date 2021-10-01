Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 1



Did Jenny quit her job?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1, things took a turn when she realized that she was putting herself in danger.

Denise At Work - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Ronald's escape left the FBI with a lot of questions, but they had to contend with a shocking development.

Elsewhere, a familiar face returned, but everyone was shocked when they thought the person was dead.

How did it all play out?

Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Dewey: You should be careful, Ms. Dewell.
Mark: Okay, let's go, Cassie.
Cassie: Are you threatening me?
Dewey: I'm just saying that it would be wise for you to be careful. Don't you think? Ronald is gone. Scarlet is gone. Best to leave it. They are watching you, me, everything.
Mark: Who?
Dewey: Walk away. And look after your family, Ms. Dewell. Hug them tight. Cherish.

Jenny: I miss the badge. I thought I was done with the job.
Tubb: Go on.
Jenny: And all I could think of, when I was staring at the hospital ceiling, was what it's meant to have that badge. The power it gives you. I have a second chance. A do-over. And I want to take it.

Going For A Ride - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
Denise At Work - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
Jerrie Waits - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
Going In - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
Jerrie Is Prepared - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
Cassie Reacts - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1
