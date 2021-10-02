Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 1

Did Frank manage to get the mayor to understand?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1, the mayor was dismissive of an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

In doing so, the crime rates continued to soar and Frank had his work cut out for him.

Meanwhile, Erin worked a cold case that put her on the outs with her family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.