Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 1

Did Frank manage to get the mayor to understand?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1, the mayor was dismissive of an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

Dylan Walsh Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

In doing so, the crime rates continued to soar and Frank had his work cut out for him.

Meanwhile, Erin worked a cold case that put her on the outs with her family.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 Quotes

A five-year-old boy is shot in a courtyard full of witnesses and no one saw anything.

Danny

Reporter: Is it possible the boys were shot because they were Jewish?
Chase: It's too early to tell.
Frank: But it's also a fair question. We can't rule out any possibilities.
Chase: It's still too early to tell.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 Photos

Frank Vs The Mayor Again - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
A Reluctant Witness - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
A Decades-Old Case - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Head of the Table - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Back From School - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
Consulting a Psychic - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1
