Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 3

Did Frank leave his job?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 3, he was offered a role with his old friend that called for him to leave as police commissioner.

A Public Arrest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2

However, his family had some strong views on the matter.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated the murder of a restaurant delivery man.

Who helped them crack one of their most chilling cases to date?

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 3 Quotes

You have helped so many people, Frankie. You've helped me. THe one person you still owe something to is sitting right across from you.

Lenny

Lenny: I got it.
Frank: It's about time.
Lenny: I said I got it, not I'm paying for it.
Frank: I should have got my coffee and made my escape when I still could.

