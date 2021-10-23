Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 4

Did Eddie manage to help his partner through a tough time?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4, Witten opened up about potentially leaving the force.

Meanwhile, Jamie faced backlash from fellow officers when he partnered with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar being used to hide criminal indiscretions.

Elsewhere, Frank addressed the issue of police brutality regarding Baker's husbamd.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.