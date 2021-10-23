Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 4

Did Eddie manage to help his partner through a tough time?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4, Witten opened up about potentially leaving the force.

Meanwhile, Jamie faced backlash from fellow officers when he partnered with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar being used to hide criminal indiscretions.

Elsewhere, Frank addressed the issue of police brutality regarding Baker's husbamd.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 Quotes

Good guys don't get plastered and then expect other cops to cover up for them.

Jamie

Baez: Can you believe this is a high school?
Danny: No. It looks more like Shawshank Prison.

