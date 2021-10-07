Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did Will and Dylan find the right solution for their patient?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3, a lying patient changed their views on medicine.

Meanwhile, a wealthy donor made inappropriate advances toward Stevie, leading to some big events in the hospital.

Elsewhere, Vanessa, Crockett, and Charlies tried to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Quotes

Cop: You can't come in. You're not even armed.
Scott: I'll be aight.
Cop: You're not a cop anymore. You need to stand down.

Stevie: Here's a three-month supply of your meds. I know you don't want to, but you need to take them.
Stevie's Mom: Let's make a little deal. I'll take the meds if you give me $1200 to get the van running.
Stevie: I'd rather give it to you for rent. You need running water, a roof over your head...
Stevie's Mom: You need that, not me. Look, if you don't want to spot me the cash...
Stevie: It's not that I don't want to.
Stevie's Mom: No, you just want to control what I do with it.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3 Photos

Marcel Mentors Vanessa - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
Vanessa Keeps Her Distance - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
Analyzing Patient Lies - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
Still on The Outs - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
Figuring Out The Truth - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
Trying to Get Funding - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3
