Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did Will and Dylan find the right solution for their patient?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 3, a lying patient changed their views on medicine.

Meanwhile, a wealthy donor made inappropriate advances toward Stevie, leading to some big events in the hospital.

Elsewhere, Vanessa, Crockett, and Charlies tried to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.