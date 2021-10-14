Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 4

Did Will's new medical technology prove to be a hit with his superiors?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 4, his drive was on full display.

Meanwhile, Charles helped Dylan with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Elsewhere, Stevie, Maggie, and Vanessa investigated the legitimacy of a patient's cancer diagnosis.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much mo

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.