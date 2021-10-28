Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Crockett manage to put his personal feelings aside?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6, Crockett's allegiances were tested when his patient's liver was a match for one of Dr. Blake's patients.

Meanwhile, Stevie's personal and professional worlds collided when her mother became her patient.

Elsewhere, Dylan's history with the father of a patient interfered with his perception of a case.

