Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Crockett manage to put his personal feelings aside?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6, Crockett's allegiances were tested when his patient's liver was a match for one of Dr. Blake's patients.

Meanwhile, Stevie's personal and professional worlds collided when her mother became her patient.

Elsewhere, Dylan's history with the father of a patient interfered with his perception of a case.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

Stevie: The IV is because you're dehydrated.
Stevie's Mom: So get me a glass of water.

Maggie: Did you get any sleep?
Vanessa: Didn't we just have this conversation a week ago?
Maggie: And I'm allowed to ask you if you're taking care of yourself.

Blake Wants Marcel - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
An Ethical Dilemma - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
A Personal Stake - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
The Undercover Operation Continues - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
Professional or Personal? - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
Self-Destructive Behavior - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 6
