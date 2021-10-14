Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 4

Did Upton and Ruzek survive?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 4. the duo found themselves in a dangerous situation when they answered an emergency call to an abandoned house.

The rest of the PD tried to find out where they went when it emerged that the call was not recorded.

With their lives hanging in the balance, the tension mounted.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much mo

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.