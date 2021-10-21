Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 5

Did Voight get the boot?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5, all eyes were on him when the truth about the killing came to light.

Tense and Awkward - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5

Did Upton come clean?

Meanwhile, the team worked to solve a deadly shooting, but the case was turned on its head when it emerged that Atwater had a personal connection to it.

How did the case play out?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5 Quotes

I swear people forget how hard it hurts to not have a place to feel seen.

Celeste

Ruzek: How did you manage to avoid telling her you're CPD?
Atwater: It just felt good to be the dude at the bar she met and not the black cop. I didn't have to defend my job or my blackness.

A Personal Connection - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
Tense and Awkward - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
Burgess Listens - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
Still Pissed - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
Ruzek Smolders -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
Burgess in the Building -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 5
