Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 1

The killer doll returns!

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 1, a teenage boy found Chucky at a yard sale, and things immediately got deadly.



But the kids at his school wanted to find out more of the doll, even if it meant bullying him.

With deaths mounting, the mayor set out to get intel on what was happening and who was causing it.

Chucky Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Hi, I'm Chucky.

Chucky

Woman: Hi, Jake! 20 bucks for that, sound fair?
Jake: 20 bucks?
Woman: It's got to be worth 20 bucks, right?
Jake: Yeah, where did you get this?
Woman: I have no idea. It must have been my daughters, I guess. Honestly, I don't remember. You into vintage?
Jake: No, I'm into retro.
Woman: Oh, what's the difference?
Jake: About ten bucks.
Woman: Fair enough.

Chucky Season 1 Episode 1







