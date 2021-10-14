Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Who really tampered with the evidence?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2, Gil and Sara joined forces with someone they loved who was accused of tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, the new CSI team worked the case of a couple shot and the killer taking a Polaroid of them.

With the overarching mystery threatening to coincide with the case of the week, everyone had to keep themselves busy to find the truth.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.