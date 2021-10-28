Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Who killed someone and put the body in the Luau pit?

The team kicked into action on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4 went it emerged the body could be related to a face from the past.

Murder at 30,000 Feet - CSI: Vegas

Meanwhile, Internal Affairs kicked off an investigation into Grissom.

Elsewhere, Sara returned to the crime lab, and had a lot of things to say about the changes.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Sara: How are you feeling today?
Gil: Out to sea, which is where we should be.

Manager: A luau says everyone here is family.
Maxine: The body there sends a different message.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Gathering Information - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
Fancy Forensics - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
Setting Up - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
Facing Doubts - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
Alone WIth His Thoughts - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
Pondering the Scene - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 1
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 4