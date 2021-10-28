Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did Astra, Spooner, and Gideon manage to save the Legends?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 3, everyone tried to find a way forward when faces from the past returned.

Meanwhile, Gideon became overwhelmed by her new human form and the choices she had to make.

Elsewhere, a powerful new enemy arrived on the scene, but what was the connection to the past?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.