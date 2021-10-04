Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 2

Did the Griffins tell the three stories well?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 2, Peter's trip to the record store paved the way for him to reveal the origins of Jim Morrison, Elton John, and Muddy Waters.

This caused a lot of drama and intense scrutiny for the family, largely thanks to Peter's telling of the stories.

Stewie had some qualms about the way the stories were told.

How did his father react?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.