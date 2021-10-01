Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Who returned to rock Meredith's world?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1, the drama mounted as Meredith picked up the pieces from the past.

Link's Impulsiveness - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17

With someone who knows her mother back in the mix, someone else returned and left Meredith in shock.

Meanwhile, the city came together following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, Link tried to reconnect with Amelia after what happened on the beach.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 Quotes

So Riggs and I broke up.

Megan

What happened to your wrist? Oh, it's a sex injury, isn't it? Good for you.

Amelia

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 Photos

Stranger at a Bar - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
Nick Returns - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
Parkinson Study - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
New Romance for Mer - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
Hayes Bonds with Bailey - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
Fried and Dyed - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1
