Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Who returned to rock Meredith's world?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1, the drama mounted as Meredith picked up the pieces from the past.

With someone who knows her mother back in the mix, someone else returned and left Meredith in shock.

Meanwhile, the city came together following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, Link tried to reconnect with Amelia after what happened on the beach.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.