Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 4

Did Addison's patient survive?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4, the hospital was at odds with Addison due to the complications surrounding the surgery.

Coffee Time - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Richard recruited Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program.

Elsewhere, Jo helped a woman who went into premature labor.

How did the Residents feel about all the big changes?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Quotes

It's fine. I have a little cancer. I spent my entire career, my entire life, fighting. I want the surgery.

Roy

Bailey: I take it back.
Mer: What?
Bailey: You can't go to Minnesota. This man has lost his damn mind.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4 Photos

Addison Leaves - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
Addison and Amelia - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
A New Program - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
Showing the Residents the Ropes - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
Levi Steps Up - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
Helm and Chee - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4
