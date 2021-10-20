Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Who was on the plane?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 4, the survivors wanted to learn more, but they took a cautious approach because, well, Primeval world!

The Earthquake - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4

Eve wanted her son to take his time to find the pilot, but things continued to get weirder in this mystical new location.

Elsewhere, Gavin, Izzy, and Jessica joined forces when they learned more about the origin of the sinkhole.

Watch La Brea Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

La Brea Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

I was sent here to bring you all home, but now I’m not sure if I can.

Levi

Maybe coming down here and going through something like this will change things when you get back.

Sam

La Brea Season 1 Episode 4

La Brea Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Emotional Levi - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
Finding the Pilot-tall - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
Protective Sister - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
The Earthquake - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
Gavin, Izzy, & Jessica - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
Scott & Lucas - La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
  1. La Brea
  2. La Brea Season 1
  3. La Brea Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 4