Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did the search party find the fort?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 5, things took a devastating turn when Eve and Levi found something that shocked them to the core.

Torn Gavin - La Brea Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Gavin and Izzy worked on an unauthorized mission to help save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.

What did everyone learn about the forces in the primeval world?

La Brea Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Josh: I don’t know who’s in more danger, you or Scott.
Riley: I’m fine. Lucas isn’t actually going to kill Scott. He comes off a little aggressive but I think he’s harmless.

Eve: It doesn’t look like they’re home. There’s no one even guarding the entrance.
Scott: The Tombo were peaceful people. We probably don’t have too many enemies to worry about.

