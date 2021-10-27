Watch La Brea Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did the search party find the fort?

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 5, things took a devastating turn when Eve and Levi found something that shocked them to the core.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Izzy worked on an unauthorized mission to help save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.

What did everyone learn about the forces in the primeval world?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.