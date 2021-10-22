Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Bell manage to protect who she wanted?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6, it was all hands on deck when she set out to protect the person because their views made them a target.

Is Flutura Suspicious? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6

With many people wanting them dead, Bell turned to Stabler with a shocking request for assistance.

Elsewhere, Eddie tried to make things difficult for Stabler.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Stabler: Albi saved you?
Flutura: Maybe I saved him. All men are pigs. Once in a while one comes through.

Flutura: You know it would be worse for the girls without me.
Stabler: Why?
Flutura: I protect them from Albanian men. Albanian men are pigs.

