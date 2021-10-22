Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 6

Who returned for the 500th episode?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6, Amaro returned to ask his former team to clear a convicted man's name.

In doing so, he brought someone back into Olivia's life from 20 years ago.

How did the SVU react to the media scrutiny surrounding one of the biggest cases of their careers?

