Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 6

Who returned for the 500th episode?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6, Amaro returned to ask his former team to clear a convicted man's name.

Standing Up for A Tik Tok Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5

In doing so, he brought someone back into Olivia's life from 20 years ago.

How did the SVU react to the media scrutiny surrounding one of the biggest cases of their careers?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Quotes

Amaro: I work in forensic DNA.
Benson: Cold cases. That's a good fit for you.

Noah: If your mom was still alive, how old would she be?
Benson: Serena would be 77.
Noah: Wow. And you were already a detective when she died?
Benson: Yes, I was.
Noah: Did she like you being a detective?
Benson: It sounds to me like right now you're the one being a detective.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Photos

A Figure From Benson's Past - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
The Wrong Man - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
Retrying a Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
Back In Court - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
Her Old Partner's Back - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
Amaro's Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6
