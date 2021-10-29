Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Hope turn into a vampire?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 3, the daughter of Klaus and Hayley learned she had to activate her tribrid abilities to defeat Malivore.

The result was a risky mission that left everyone fearful about the future of the school and the world.

Meanwhile, Alaric had to come clean about a long-held secret about Landon.

What did it mean for everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.