Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Magnum, Higgins, and Rick manage to fool everyone?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 3, the trio made their way to a ritzy country club when a young caddie was fired after being accused of stealing a member's golf clubs.

Meanwhile, Jin's niece, unaware of her uncle's shady past, asked him to speak to the school about what was happening.

How did it play out, and more importantly, did his niece learn the truth?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.