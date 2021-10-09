Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did Nick say yes to the dress?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1, things took a turn when we picked up in the aftermath of George's proposal.

Saving Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Nancy had a new lease on life when she was expedited to work on the city council after the way she managed to solve some murders.

Elsewhere, Temperance made her presence felt in the town.

What did she want with everyone in town?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

George: Oh, so you're talking to me now?
Nick: You said to take the week.

Maybe I'm not supposed to leave Horseshoe, so I'm going to grow where I've been planted.

Nancy

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Carrying Things - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
Comparing Notes - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
Listening to Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
Searching for Clues Again - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
Searching for Clues - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
Father Figures - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
  1. Nancy Drew
  2. Nancy Drew Season 3
  3. Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 1