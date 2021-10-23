Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Nancy and Ace find the Frozen Hearts Killer?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3, the pair made their way to a convention for amateur sleuths.

Deadly Encounter - Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 2

There, they came face-to-face with a podcaster who claimed to know the truth.

Elsewhere, George had a score to settle with someone who made fun of her relationship.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3

