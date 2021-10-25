Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 3

Did Sam and Kilbride manage to play nice?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3, the pair were at odds over a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents.

Finding Attacker - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 2

The mission led them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride.

Meanwhile, Kensi and Fatima went undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer's girlfriend.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Quotes

Callen: I want these guys.
Sam: They killed our brothers and sisters.

Dispatcher: There's an ambulance en route.
Callen: We don't need an ambulance. We need the coroner.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3

