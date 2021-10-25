Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 3

Did Sam and Kilbride manage to play nice?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3, the pair were at odds over a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents.

The mission led them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride.

Meanwhile, Kensi and Fatima went undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer's girlfriend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.