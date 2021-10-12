Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 4

Did Gibbs and McGee manage to find out the truth?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 4, the duo touched down on an island with the aim of cracking the conspiracy.

Unfortunately, Sokova had many different people waiting to fight back against the agents.

With the conspiracy surrounding the killer coming to light, the rest of the team had to find a way to keep everyone safe.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.