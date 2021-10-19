Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 5

How did the NCIS manage to move on without Gibbs?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 5, the tensions continued to mount as Torres thought Parker was not up to the task of leading the team.

Questions About Gibbs - NCIS Season 19 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Jimmy was ecstatic at the prospect of looking for a zombie when reports shocked the entire team.

Elsewhere, a surprising development left McGee questioning his future with the NCIS.

Parker: I'm sure you'll all be happy to hear that I have decided not to take Director Vance up on his offer to join your team. And, I'm guessing that's the first you've heard of it.
Vance: I was waiting on Agent McGee to return before I filled them in, and you're early.
Parker: Oops. Sidebar? I appreciate the offer, Director, but I'm not ready to jump into anything new just yet.
Vance: Perhaps you'd like to spend some time in the field with the team before you make your final decision?
Parker: I already made it. Plus, I got tickets to a Simon and Garfunkel reunion concert later today, and I've been waiting a long time for that baby, so.
Jimmy: Hey, why are you guys standing around here. Haven't you heard?
McGee: Whoa. What's up?
Jimmy: A Navy petty officer turned into a zombie.
Torres: A zombie?
Jimmy: Yeah, crawled all over the ground and everything. You didn't get the call?
Parker: That kind of thing happen a lot around here?
McGee: First for me.

Torres: Hey, Tim. You said that Gibbs was happy. What do you mean?
McGee: I don't want to talk about it.
Torres: You can't leave me hanging, bro.
McGee: I'm sorry. It felt kind of private.
Torres: Is he going to be okay?
McGee: I think he probably hasn't been this OK in a long time.
Torres: What about that guy? Can you believe Director Vance offered him Gibb's job already?

