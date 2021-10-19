Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 5

How did the NCIS manage to move on without Gibbs?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 5, the tensions continued to mount as Torres thought Parker was not up to the task of leading the team.

Meanwhile, Jimmy was ecstatic at the prospect of looking for a zombie when reports shocked the entire team.

Elsewhere, a surprising development left McGee questioning his future with the NCIS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.